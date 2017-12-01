Style & Fashion
Look: Fashion Genius Flips Baggy Old Girbaud Jeans Into Slim Fits

Will the gaudy designer jeans be resurrected by the new generation?

Dance for the crowd

LIVDON creator Eric James got Twitter buzzing Thursday (November 30) when he posted his remixed Marithé + François Girbaud jeans.

If you didn’t know, the baggy, colorful designer jeans were staples of the early 2000’s, but faded as the slim fit look took over.

If you want your own made, you can place an order by e-mailing INFO@LIVDON.COM or by visiting LIVDON’s online store.

Apparently James is not alone.

Hit the jump to see other Twitter users’ tapered Girbauds.

