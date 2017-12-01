Mood: December Is Here And So Are The End Of The Year Feels

Global Grind

Me at the beginning of 2017 vs Me at the end of 2017 pic.twitter.com/j6i447KUn4 — 🥀 (@blutjeans) November 30, 2017

Today marks the first day of the last month of 2017, and folks are starting to catch the end of the year feels.

Although the month of December is associated with Christmas and all things holiday cheer, most people are just in shock that the same year that Beyoncé gave birth to twins, O.J. Simpson got out of jail and Donald Trump was head of state is coming to an end.

