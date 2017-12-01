Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mood: December Is Here And So Are The End Of The Year Feels

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Mariah Carey at Beacon Theatre

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Today marks the first day of the last month of 2017, and folks are starting to catch the end of the year feels.

Although the month of December is associated with Christmas and all things holiday cheer, most people are just in shock that the same year that Beyoncé gave birth to twins, O.J. Simpson got out of jail and Donald Trump was head of state is coming to an end.

Keep clicking for more first of the month, end of the year feels.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mood: December Is Here And So Are The End Of The Year Feels

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Beyhive Approves: Watch John Oliver Hilariously Fawn…
 42 mins ago
12.01.17
Flashback Friday: Remember When Olivia Had Us All…
 2 hours ago
12.01.17
This Woman Got 50 Surgeries To Look Like…
 2 hours ago
12.01.17
Mood: December Is Here And So Are The…
 3 hours ago
12.01.17
8 Songs That No One Actually Knows The…
 20 hours ago
11.30.17
ESPN Lays Off 150 Employees
 21 hours ago
11.30.17
“WTF Is A ‘Soiree’?!” Comedian Loses It When…
 21 hours ago
11.30.17
Celebrate Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday By Remembering The Model’s…
 21 hours ago
11.30.17
Twitter Reacts To News Of Beyoncé And Ed…
 22 hours ago
11.30.17
Drake Got Caught Mixing His Drink At A…
 23 hours ago
11.30.17
Lightening Speed Dancers Capture Our Almost Friday Shmood
 24 hours ago
11.30.17
Here’s What It Would Look Like If Michael…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
10 Signs You’re A Real Adult, As Told…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Kevin Hart & The Rock Want Y’all To…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
What To Expect From This Weekend’s ‘Supermoon’
 1 day ago
11.30.17
photos