Miguel Visits Immigrant Prison In New Music Video For ‘Now’

The singer inspires and educates.

Miguel‘s much anticipated War & Leisure album has finally arrived and with it, he’s released a thought provoking video that’s crucial to political conversations.

Check out the emotional music video for “Now” below, where Miguel visits an immigrant prison and talks with activists about the work they’re doing.

