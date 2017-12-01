Entertainment News
This Woman Got 50 Surgeries To Look Like Angelina Jolie

Meet Sahar Tabar, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who underwent 50 surgical procedures to look like Angelina Jolie. According to the Instagram star, she is Jolie’s biggest fan and  “would do anything” to look like her.

While some are supportive of her decisions, others think she may need a refund. There are also rumors that Tabar is using makeup and (possibly) prosthetics to achieve her extreme look. Flip through more photos of Tabar and decide for yourself.

