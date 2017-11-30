Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Twitter Reacts To News Of Beyoncé And Ed Sheeran Collaboration

Folks didn't see it coming.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Houston

Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty


Beyoncé continues to come through with the features this year.

After lending her voice to tracks like “Walk On Water” by Eminem and “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William, Queen Bey is now teaming up with Ed Sheeran for a remix of his song “Perfect.”

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

The track off his successful ÷ (divide) album is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and so far, reactions to the news have ranged from confused to all-out excited. Swipe through to find out what people had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To News Of Beyoncé And Ed Sheeran Collaboration

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
8 Songs That No One Actually Knows The…
 11 hours ago
11.30.17
ESPN Lays Off 150 Employees
 12 hours ago
11.30.17
“WTF Is A ‘Soiree’?!” Comedian Loses It When…
 12 hours ago
11.30.17
Celebrate Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday By Remembering The Model’s…
 12 hours ago
11.30.17
Twitter Reacts To News Of Beyoncé And Ed…
 13 hours ago
11.30.17
Drake Got Caught Mixing His Drink At A…
 13 hours ago
11.30.17
Lightening Speed Dancers Capture Our Almost Friday Shmood
 15 hours ago
11.30.17
Here’s What It Would Look Like If Michael…
 15 hours ago
11.30.17
10 Signs You’re A Real Adult, As Told…
 15 hours ago
11.30.17
Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This…
 15 hours ago
11.30.17
Kevin Hart & The Rock Want Y’all To…
 16 hours ago
11.30.17
What To Expect From This Weekend’s ‘Supermoon’
 17 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 18 hours ago
11.30.17
This Father Teaching His Little Girl Her ABC’s…
 18 hours ago
11.30.17
The Morehouse Student Who Went Viral For His…
 18 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Legs Closed, Pocketbooks Open:’ Hear Deb Antney’s Advice…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
photos