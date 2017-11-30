Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This Dog Is Banned From The Entire State Maryland

Somebody's been a bad boy.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Angry dog

Source: AaronLam / Getty


A Siberian Husky named Jack is waiting to be adopted; Twitter just wants to know what exactly he did to get banned from an entire state first.

Jack’s bio from the shelter reads:

“Unfortunately, due to some mischief that Jack got into when he was younger, he cannot legally be adopted or reside in the state of Maryland.”

Click-through for Twitter’s best theories on how Jack got so notorious.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This Dog Is Banned From The Entire State Maryland

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lightening Speed Dancers Capture Our Almost Friday Shmood
 1 hour ago
11.30.17
Here’s What It Would Look Like If Michael…
 2 hours ago
11.30.17
10 Signs You’re A Real Adult, As Told…
 2 hours ago
11.30.17
Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This…
 2 hours ago
11.30.17
Kevin Hart & The Rock Want Y’all To…
 2 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 4 hours ago
11.30.17
This Father Teaching His Little Girl Her ABC’s…
 4 hours ago
11.30.17
The Morehouse Student Who Went Viral For His…
 4 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Legs Closed, Pocketbooks Open:’ Hear Deb Antney’s Advice…
 21 hours ago
11.29.17
10 Times Rihanna Slayed The Fashion Game
 21 hours ago
11.29.17
LOL: Single People Everywhere Can Relate To This…
 22 hours ago
11.29.17
Ouch: Dave East Ethers Fan Who Called Him…
 23 hours ago
11.29.17
Twitter Pitch: Would You Tune In To See…
 23 hours ago
11.29.17
This Dog Will Destroy You In A Game…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Issa End Of The Year: Folks Took To…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
No Fear: Guy Does Backflip Off Roof, Over…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
photos