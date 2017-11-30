Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This Dog Is Banned From The Entire State Maryland

Global Grind

A Siberian Husky named Jack is waiting to be adopted; Twitter just wants to know what exactly he did to get banned from an entire state first.

Jack’s bio from the shelter reads:

“Unfortunately, due to some mischief that Jack got into when he was younger, he cannot legally be adopted or reside in the state of Maryland.”

what the fuck did you do in Maryland, Jack? pic.twitter.com/jZN5rG2m8v — historian cole (@historiancole) November 28, 2017

Click-through for Twitter’s best theories on how Jack got so notorious.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: