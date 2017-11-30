Uncategorized
This Father Teaching His Little Girl Her ABC’s Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Man casting spell on daughter in fairy costume in living room

Source: Biz Jones / Getty


Statistics show that the more time a parent spends educating their child, the more developed and advanced the child will be.

One dad took that to heart and found a dope and clever way to teach his young daughter her ABC’s — through beatboxing.

 

Needless to say, the viral clip touched the hearts of many Internet folks. Spend time with the kids, bro.

Hit the flip to see some reactions to the adorable video.

