What To Expect From This Weekend’s ‘Supermoon’

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the first and only supermoon of 2017 will be visible for your viewing pleasure. There’s tons of hype surrounding the special date, but in case you didn’t know, a supermoon is really just a full moon, supposably at its biggest and brightest, though those factors are reportedly undetectable to the naked eye.

“A supermoon happens when a full moon is at or near its perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth. During an occurrence, the full moon generally appears up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than an apogee full moon,” KTLA reports. “But don’t expect this event to be the same spectacle as the ‘extra-super’ supermoon of Nov. 2016, which was the ‘closest’ full moon to date of the 21st century, in addition to being the largest in nearly 70 years. The next time a full moon will appear that close: Nov. 25, 2034.”

If you’re interested in checking Sunday’s supermoon out, the best time to view it is when it rises, shortly after the sunset.