Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

What To Expect From This Weekend’s ‘Supermoon’

2017's first and only supermoon is quickly approaching.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Full moon on a cloudy night sky

Source: Bjorn Holland / Getty

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the first and only supermoon of 2017 will be visible for your viewing pleasure. There’s tons of hype surrounding the special date, but in case you didn’t know, a supermoon is really just a full moon, supposably at its biggest and brightest, though those factors are reportedly undetectable to the naked eye.

“A supermoon happens when a full moon is at or near its perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth. During an occurrence, the full moon generally appears up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than an apogee full moon,” KTLA reports. “But don’t expect this event to be the same spectacle as the ‘extra-super’ supermoon of Nov. 2016, which was the ‘closest’ full moon to date of the 21st century, in addition to being the largest in nearly 70 years. The next time a full moon will appear that close: Nov. 25, 2034.”

If you’re interested in checking Sunday’s supermoon out, the best time to view it is when it rises, shortly after the sunset.

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

3 photos Launch gallery

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

Continue reading These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ESPN Lays Off 150 Employees
 5 hours ago
11.30.17
Lightening Speed Dancers Capture Our Almost Friday Shmood
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
Here’s What It Would Look Like If Michael…
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
10 Signs You’re A Real Adult, As Told…
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This…
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
Kevin Hart & The Rock Want Y’all To…
 9 hours ago
11.30.17
What To Expect From This Weekend’s ‘Supermoon’
 10 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 11 hours ago
11.30.17
This Father Teaching His Little Girl Her ABC’s…
 11 hours ago
11.30.17
The Morehouse Student Who Went Viral For His…
 11 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Legs Closed, Pocketbooks Open:’ Hear Deb Antney’s Advice…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
10 Times Rihanna Slayed The Fashion Game
 1 day ago
11.29.17
LOL: Single People Everywhere Can Relate To This…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Ouch: Dave East Ethers Fan Who Called Him…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Twitter Pitch: Would You Tune In To See…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
This Dog Will Destroy You In A Game…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
photos