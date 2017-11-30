Inspiration: SZA Describes Journey To Grammy Nominations In Emotional Post

Global Grind

With great success comes great struggle and SZA kept it all the way real when talking about her recent accolades.

The young star wrote a heartfelt Instagram post expressing gratitude for her Grammy nominations and detailing the struggles she went through to get to where she is. Hopefully, it’ll inspire you to keep going, no matter what you’re trying to achieve. Peep the testimony below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: