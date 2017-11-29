Music
Twitter Reacts: Jay-Z Talks Beyoncé Joint Album And Recent Talk With Kanye In Interview

A rapper opens up even more.

Jay-Z had a revealing interview with The New York Times’ T Magazine and he covered everything from his relationship to Kanye West to how therapy helped him grow.

On his relationship to Kanye, Jigga said, “I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother.He continued, “Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother…But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good.”

On his experience with therapy, Jay said, “I grew so much from the experience. But I think the most important thing I got is that everything is connected. Every emotion is connected and it comes from somewhere. And just being aware of it. Being aware of it in everyday life puts you at such a … you’re at such an advantage.” He continued, “The strongest thing a man can do is cry. To expose your feelings, to be vulnerable in front of the world. That’s real strength.”

Jay even talked about how him and Beyoncé were working on a joint album at one point. “We were using our art almost like a therapy session,” he said. “And we started making music together. And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on. Um, we still have a lot of that music.”

You can check out the full interview here, where Jay gets into politics, Donald Trump, and his relationship with his mom since the revelation that she’s a lesbian.  Swipe through below to check out some Twitter reactions.

photos