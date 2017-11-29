Entertainment News
LOL: Single People Everywhere Can Relate To This Viral Christmas Card

Global Grind
All That Glitters

Source: Diane Macdonald / Getty


Being creative with your family Christmas cards is one of the highlights of the holiday season.

One family’s card has gone viral after Twitter user Emily Seawright posted it, and reminded single people what it’s like to be surrounded by happy couples during the holiday season.

But Emily isn’t the first one to go viral over her painfully relatable post. Hit the flip to see another tweeter who claims he did it first.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

