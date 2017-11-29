Tech It Out
From Salesman to C.E.O.

Description: An exclusive interview with the Chairman of Microsoft John W. Thompson, who took the reigns from Bill Gates. FYI, John is a brother, one of the most powerful men within Silicon Valley. Listen in as Mr. Thompson drops major game on getting into the tech industry, the problem with Silicon Valley, Donald Trump and more. This interview is compliments of Black Enterprise Tech ConNext 2017 you don’t want to miss!

