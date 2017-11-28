Music
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release Date

Dr. Dre spread the news of Eminem's upcoming album

After a couple weeks of a head-turning campaign for a fake prescription drug named “Revival,” Eminem has finally announced the release date for his ninth studio album. Revival is set to be released on December 15, and will be Em’s first project since the release of The Marshall Mathers LP 2 back in 2013.

Much like all of the other announcements surrounding the album–like the initial post raising suspicions, that was posted by manager and Def Jam CEO Paul Rosenberg–the announcement of thealbum date didn’t come from Eminem himself. The Detroit native’s long time friend and collaborator Dr. Dre was the one to publicize this announcement, with a caption that reads, “Use as prescribed by your doctor.” The video is one of only 34 posts from Dre on Instagram since the first in 2015.

Though this is just a release date confirmation for most, it’s also the first confirmation fans have gotten that Revival is actually an album. Fans quickly figured out from the fake advertisements what Eminem and his team was doing, but there still was never an official announcement about Revival being an album until today.

