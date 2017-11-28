Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

No Fear: Guy Does Backflip Off Roof, Over Car And Across The Parking Lot

No limits.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

Young male breakdancer doing backflip (blurred motion)

Source: Ryan McVay / Getty


One daredevil took athleticism to a whole new level when he tried something we don’t recommend at home.

Watch Zavell Perry show off his gymnastics skills below to peep how practice mixed with bravery can make for an amazing show.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading No Fear: Guy Does Backflip Off Roof, Over Car And Across The Parking Lot

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Fear: Guy Does Backflip Off Roof, Over…
 3 hours ago
11.28.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
 3 hours ago
11.28.17
John Mayer Says He “Forgot He Was Famous”…
 5 hours ago
11.28.17
Watch Chanel West Coast Throw A Full-On Tantrum…
 5 hours ago
11.28.17
LOL: This Fan Felt The Wrath Of Katy…
 6 hours ago
11.28.17
Hey Grenades, The Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Is…
 8 hours ago
11.28.17
Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, And More Dominate Grammy Nominations
 8 hours ago
11.28.17
This Tennessee Student’s Father Gave Her The Most…
 10 hours ago
11.28.17
This Video Of A Boy Born With No…
 1 day ago
11.27.17
Lin-Manuel Miranda And Weird Al Were On The…
 1 day ago
11.27.17
Sesame Street’s Parody Of ‘Stranger Things’ Is All…
 1 day ago
11.27.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 1 day ago
11.27.17
Oh No What Is You Doing @DanRue? Instagram…
 2 days ago
11.26.17
Tiffany Haddish Put Barbra Streisand On Cardi B…
 2 days ago
11.26.17
Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera’s Arrest
 2 days ago
11.26.17
These Throwback Cartoons Will Make You Miss Your…
 3 days ago
11.25.17
photos