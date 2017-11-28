Rickey Smiley Passes The Torch To Veda Loca [VIDEO]

Yesterday, “Veda Loca In The Morning” took over the airwaves for the first time as the newest morning show in the DFW. Rickey Smiley came on the show to say how proud he was of Veda and also to talk to his listeners, who may feel uneasy about the change.

