97.9 The Beat TV Original Content
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV Original Content

Rickey Smiley Passes The Torch To Veda Loca [VIDEO]

farlinave
548 reads
Leave a comment

Yesterday, “Veda Loca In The Morning” took over the airwaves for the first time as the newest morning show in the DFW. Rickey Smiley came on the show to say how proud he was of Veda and also to talk to his listeners, who may feel uneasy about the change.

-Farlin Ave

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Veda Loca In The Morning

Rickey Smiley Passes Torch To Veda Loca (PHOTO GALLERY)

52 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Passes Torch To Veda Loca (PHOTO GALLERY)

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Passes The Torch To Veda Loca [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Passes Torch To Veda Loca (PHOTO GALLERY)

rickey smiley , Veda Loca , veda loca in the morning

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Fear: Guy Does Backflip Off Roof, Over…
 3 hours ago
11.28.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
 3 hours ago
11.28.17
John Mayer Says He “Forgot He Was Famous”…
 5 hours ago
11.28.17
Watch Chanel West Coast Throw A Full-On Tantrum…
 5 hours ago
11.28.17
LOL: This Fan Felt The Wrath Of Katy…
 6 hours ago
11.28.17
Hey Grenades, The Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Is…
 8 hours ago
11.28.17
Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, And More Dominate Grammy Nominations
 8 hours ago
11.28.17
This Tennessee Student’s Father Gave Her The Most…
 10 hours ago
11.28.17
This Video Of A Boy Born With No…
 1 day ago
11.27.17
Lin-Manuel Miranda And Weird Al Were On The…
 1 day ago
11.27.17
Sesame Street’s Parody Of ‘Stranger Things’ Is All…
 1 day ago
11.27.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 1 day ago
11.27.17
Oh No What Is You Doing @DanRue? Instagram…
 2 days ago
11.26.17
Tiffany Haddish Put Barbra Streisand On Cardi B…
 2 days ago
11.26.17
Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera’s Arrest
 2 days ago
11.26.17
These Throwback Cartoons Will Make You Miss Your…
 3 days ago
11.25.17
photos