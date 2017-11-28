Entertainment News
This Tennessee Student’s Father Gave Her The Most Priceless Gift Ever

Bailey Sellers, of Knoxville, turned 21 on Friday and she received the gift of a lifetime.

The Tennessee native took to Twitter to share a Thank You letter she recently received from her deceased dad.  She tweeted:

 

 

The pre-paid cards and kind words from her deceased dad ends this year now that Sellers is 21 — her dad called his most recent b’day card to his daughter his last “love letter” to her.

Folks on Twitter fell madly in love with Bailey’s touching post and reached out to wish her a happy belated birthday:

 

 

Hit the flip to see Bailey’s whole story.

photos