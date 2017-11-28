tech this out news
Home > Tech This Out News

Bitcoin Hits Record High Value at $8000

farlinave
1 reads
Leave a comment
Bitcoin

Source: Provided by Digital Mind State / Digital Mind State

Bitcoin hit a new record high on Monday after smashing through the $8,000 level for the first time over the weekend, marking an almost 50 percent climb in just eight days.

The new high came after leading U.S. payments company Square Inc said late last week that it had started allowing select customers to buy and sell bitcoins on its Cash app.

Bitcoin traded as high as $8,197.81 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, up over 2 percent on the day and around 48 percent up since dipping to $5,555 on Nov. 12.

An eye-watering eightfold increase in the value of the volatile cryptocurrency since the start of the year has led to muliple warnings that the market is in a bubble, and institutional investors are broadly staying away.

Retail investors, however, as well as some hedge funds and family offices, are piling into the market. The “market cap” of all cryptocurrencies hit an all-time high of over $242 billion on Monday, according to trade website Coinmarketcap.

Why This Matters: Financial behemoths no longer control the system. With Bitcoin the users of the financial system are in control. Bitcoins offers new opportunities to re-imagine how banking institutes should work in the Internet era, and a catalyst to reshape that system in ways that are more powerful for individuals and institutes alike.

Article By Jemima Kelly & Mike Johns

Copyright 2017. All Rights Reserved. Digital Mind State

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bitcoin Hits Record High Value at $8000

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hey Grenades, The Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Is…
 2 hours ago
11.28.17
Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, And More Dominate Grammy Nominations
 2 hours ago
11.28.17
This Tennessee Student’s Father Gave Her The Most…
 4 hours ago
11.28.17
This Video Of A Boy Born With No…
 20 hours ago
11.27.17
Lin-Manuel Miranda And Weird Al Were On The…
 21 hours ago
11.27.17
Sesame Street’s Parody Of ‘Stranger Things’ Is All…
 21 hours ago
11.27.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 1 day ago
11.27.17
Oh No What Is You Doing @DanRue? Instagram…
 2 days ago
11.26.17
Tiffany Haddish Put Barbra Streisand On Cardi B…
 2 days ago
11.26.17
Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera’s Arrest
 2 days ago
11.26.17
These Throwback Cartoons Will Make You Miss Your…
 3 days ago
11.25.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Has Been…
 3 days ago
11.25.17
Bad Bird: This Thanksgiving Turkey Is Burnt To…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
This Hilarious Father Does The Most Trying To…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
Flashback Fridays: Watch Big Sean Freestyle At Age…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
Twitter Drags Draya Michele’s Thanksgiving Feast (And Other…
 5 days ago
11.23.17
photos