Music
Home > Music

Get Ready For All Those Christmas Parties With The Best Hip Hop Holiday Sweaters

You might as well be the flyest one in the room

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Christmas Lights

Source: Pixabay/jill111 / Pixabay/jill111

In the past few years, ugly Christmas sweaters have seem to become the go-to theme for any holiday party. Of course, the ugly Christmas sweater has been around probably as long as Christmas itself, but only recently did people begin to have fun with the concept and do their best to have the ugliest, most entertaining sweater possible.

Along with the urge for people to out-ugly one another with their holiday attire comes a surge in the production of different options for Christmas sweaters. For all us hip hop heads, the idea of combining an ugly Christmas sweater with our love for music just seems like a match made in heaven–and many of our favorite artists have made it easy to find something perfect to show love at all of those Christmas parties you’ll be going to over the next month.

We’ve gathered a list of some of the dopest hip hop-themed Christmas sweaters for this season so that you can look your flyest at all of the holiday parties to come. Whether you’re a fan of The Roots, 21 Savage, or Kanye West, we got you covered.

“Merry Questmas” Questlove Christmas Sweater 

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Get Ready For All Those Christmas Parties With The Best Hip Hop Holiday Sweaters

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 10 hours ago
11.27.17
Oh No What Is You Doing @DanRue? Instagram…
 23 hours ago
11.26.17
Tiffany Haddish Put Barbra Streisand On Cardi B…
 1 day ago
11.26.17
Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera’s Arrest
 1 day ago
11.26.17
These Throwback Cartoons Will Make You Miss Your…
 2 days ago
11.25.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Has Been…
 2 days ago
11.25.17
Bad Bird: This Thanksgiving Turkey Is Burnt To…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
This Hilarious Father Does The Most Trying To…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
Flashback Fridays: Watch Big Sean Freestyle At Age…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
Twitter Drags Draya Michele’s Thanksgiving Feast (And Other…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
LOL: If Your Family Is Racist, Hire This…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
Beyonce Is Coming For Your Holiday Coins
 4 days ago
11.23.17
7 Songs That’ll Help You Feel Thankful This…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
Watch Luke James Sing Duet With Patti LaBelle…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
90s Vs. Millennial Music: Funny Clip Shows How…
 5 days ago
11.22.17
Veda Loca in the Morning
Get Ready For The DFW’s Newest Morning Show:…
 5 days ago
11.22.17
photos