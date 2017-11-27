Music
Home > Uncategorized

Frank Ocean’s ‘Endless’ Gets Released On Various Retro Platforms

You can listen to it, no matter how old your equipment is.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
2014 Pemberton Music And Arts Festival

Source: Andrew Chin / Getty

Before Frank Ocean released his acclaimed album Blond(e) in 2016, the elusive artist released the cryptic visual album Endless exclusively on Apple Music. 

Endless received love in its own right, and many fans were upset that Frank didn’t release it as a physical copy. Now it seems the wait is over.

Endless is set to be released on nearly all the formats you can listen to music on — CD, DVD, vinyl, cassette, and even VHS. Talk about retro.

Double-sided posters will also be available.

You can pre-order Endless on your format of choice here. It might be time to dust off that VHS player and take a stroll down memory lane with Frank.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Frank Ocean’s ‘Endless’ Gets Released On Various Retro Platforms

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 10 hours ago
11.27.17
Oh No What Is You Doing @DanRue? Instagram…
 23 hours ago
11.26.17
Tiffany Haddish Put Barbra Streisand On Cardi B…
 1 day ago
11.26.17
Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera’s Arrest
 1 day ago
11.26.17
These Throwback Cartoons Will Make You Miss Your…
 2 days ago
11.25.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Has Been…
 2 days ago
11.25.17
Bad Bird: This Thanksgiving Turkey Is Burnt To…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
This Hilarious Father Does The Most Trying To…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
Flashback Fridays: Watch Big Sean Freestyle At Age…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
Twitter Drags Draya Michele’s Thanksgiving Feast (And Other…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
LOL: If Your Family Is Racist, Hire This…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
Beyonce Is Coming For Your Holiday Coins
 4 days ago
11.23.17
7 Songs That’ll Help You Feel Thankful This…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
Watch Luke James Sing Duet With Patti LaBelle…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
90s Vs. Millennial Music: Funny Clip Shows How…
 5 days ago
11.22.17
Veda Loca in the Morning
Get Ready For The DFW’s Newest Morning Show:…
 5 days ago
11.22.17
photos