Frank Ocean’s ‘Endless’ Gets Released On Various Retro Platforms

Before Frank Ocean released his acclaimed album Blond(e) in 2016, the elusive artist released the cryptic visual album Endless exclusively on Apple Music.

Endless received love in its own right, and many fans were upset that Frank didn’t release it as a physical copy. Now it seems the wait is over.

Endless is set to be released on nearly all the formats you can listen to music on — CD, DVD, vinyl, cassette, and even VHS. Talk about retro.

Double-sided posters will also be available.

surprise! it’s a very Endless cyber monday at https://t.co/0V9uM2Lqn6 pic.twitter.com/Z9ahQvnVZN — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) November 27, 2017

You can pre-order Endless on your format of choice here. It might be time to dust off that VHS player and take a stroll down memory lane with Frank.

