12 Former Conyers Staffers Vouch For His Character

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

12 Former Conyers Staffers Vouch For His Character

The embattled congressman is a “gentleman,” the women say.

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

A dozen of Rep. John Conyers’ (D-Mich.) former female staffers are pushing back against reports of his alleged sexual misconduct and defending their ex-boss’ reputation, the Huffington Post reported.

READ MORE: John Conyers Steps Down As House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member

“While we do not pass judgment on the specific allegations reported in the press or the women who brought them, our experiences with Mr. Conyers were quite different than the image of him being portrayed in the media. Mr. Conyers was a gentleman and never behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner in our presence. He was respectful, valued our opinions, challenged our thinking, and treated us as professionals,” they stated.

The experiences of those ex-staffers with the embattled congressman contrasts with a picture of him that began emerging on Tuesday. It came to light that Conyers settled a sexual harassment claim with a former employee in 2015 for more than $27,000 with funds from his congressional budget. Former staff members also accused Conyers, 88, of making repeated sexual advances on female staff and allegedly transported other women to Washington with whom he was suspected of having affairs.

READ MORE: Rep. John Conyers Now Confirms Settling Sexual Harassment Claims But Denies Allegations

The high-ranking, longest serving member of Congress announced on Sunday that he’s stepping down as the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee while he’s under a probe by the House Ethics Committee for sexual harassment. The announcement came after House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called for “due process” in Conyers’ case, calling him “an icon” who “has done a great deal to protect women.” However, some in the Democratic Party are calling for his resignation. Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) said on Friday that an ethics investigation falls short of holding Conyers accountable.

SOURCE:  Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Roy Moore’s Child Molester Allegations Are Disgusting, But Don’t Forget He’s A Racist, Too

Female Broadcaster Accuses Sen. Al Franken Of Sexual Harassment

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 1 hour ago
11.27.17
Oh No What Is You Doing @DanRue? Instagram…
 14 hours ago
11.26.17
Tiffany Haddish Put Barbra Streisand On Cardi B…
 17 hours ago
11.26.17
Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera’s Arrest
 20 hours ago
11.26.17
These Throwback Cartoons Will Make You Miss Your…
 2 days ago
11.25.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Has Been…
 2 days ago
11.25.17
Bad Bird: This Thanksgiving Turkey Is Burnt To…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
This Hilarious Father Does The Most Trying To…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
Flashback Fridays: Watch Big Sean Freestyle At Age…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
Twitter Drags Draya Michele’s Thanksgiving Feast (And Other…
 3 days ago
11.23.17
LOL: If Your Family Is Racist, Hire This…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
Beyonce Is Coming For Your Holiday Coins
 4 days ago
11.23.17
7 Songs That’ll Help You Feel Thankful This…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
Watch Luke James Sing Duet With Patti LaBelle…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
90s Vs. Millennial Music: Funny Clip Shows How…
 5 days ago
11.22.17
Veda Loca in the Morning
Get Ready For The DFW’s Newest Morning Show:…
 5 days ago
11.22.17
photos