Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera's Arrest

Global Grind
18 reads
Naya Rivera and Big Sean

Source: Kevin Mazur/Jon Kopaloff / Getty

On Saturday night, Glee star Naya Rivera was arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia and charged with domestic battery on her husband Ryan Dorsey.

Prior to marrying Dorsey, Rivera was engaged to rapper Big Sean. However, the two ended their relationship on a sour note with Naya claiming Sean stole her Rolex watch and Sean releasing "IDFWU" to call her a "crazy b*tch". In turn, Naya married Dorsey on the exact same date she was originally scheduled to marry Sean.

Upon finding out Naya was arrested, Big Sean took to Twitter to remind the world that he tried to tell us about Naya years ago. Check out his post.

