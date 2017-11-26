Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera’s Arrest

Global Grind

On Saturday night, Glee star Naya Rivera was arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia and charged with domestic battery on her husband Ryan Dorsey.

VIDEO from tonight’s arraignment: After, I asked @NayaRivera if she wanted to say anything and she just put her head down. She was released on bond. Her father-in-law picked her up. Facing domestic battery charge on her husband. #wsaz pic.twitter.com/u5MLQu2xqZ — Jatara McGee (@WSAZJatara) November 26, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Prior to marrying Dorsey, Rivera was engaged to rapper Big Sean. However, the two ended their relationship on a sour note with Naya claiming Sean stole her Rolex watch and Sean releasing “IDFWU” to call her a “crazy b*tch”. In turn, Naya married Dorsey on the exact same date she was originally scheduled to marry Sean.

Upon finding out Naya was arrested, Big Sean took to Twitter to remind the world that he tried to tell us about Naya years ago. Check out his post.

