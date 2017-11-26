Tiffany Haddish Put Barbra Streisand On Cardi B And The Possibilities Are Endless

Global Grind

Just so y’all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today pic.twitter.com/sGt7R1hOwi — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) November 26, 2017

Yes — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) November 26, 2017

So what needs to happen for us to get, andon the same track and/or in the same movie?

Keep clicking for Twitter reactions and requests.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: