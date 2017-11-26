Style & Fashion
Gucci Mane Flexes $500 Haircut For Twitter

Was it worth it?

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 05, 2017

Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Gucci Mane was thankful for his barber over the holiday break, and shared his $500 cut with Twitter.

Was it worth it?

As @AndreWyze showed GlobalGrind at AfroTech earlier this month, sometimes betting big on yourself is the key to taking things to the next level.

Keep clicking for the best reactions to Gucci’s tweet.

photos