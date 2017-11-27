Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team to Help Free Cyntoia Brown

Despite what you may think about Kim Kardashian, her jacking of Black culture and her “not seeing color in her house,” the reality star has recently used her fame to help a young Black woman in need.

According to PEOPLE, Kim has hired her own legal team, which includes high-profile attorney Shawn Holley, to help get Cyntoia Brown out of prison. As we previously reported, Brown is a 29-year-old woman who was sentenced as an adult at 16 for killing Johnny Mitchell Allen, a 43-year-old real estate agent who allegedly solicited sex from her.

Brown was only 14 when she was being sex trafficked and has been in prison for the past 13 years.

Kim took to Twitter last week to show her support for Brown.

The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017

In 2011, Brown was the subject of the PBS documentary Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story.

Along with Brown, Kim is looking to help Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old grandmother serving life in prison for a non-violent drug offense, her very first one.

“We have already contacted Alice Johnson and her team of lawyers who are now actively trying to find ways to facilitate her release,” Holley said.

We reported last month that Johnson was arrested in 1996 and charged with drug conspiracy and money laundering.

According to Mic, a string of events caused the mother of five’s life to crumble. First she got divorced, then lost her job, and had to file for bankruptcy, which prompted her house to go into foreclosure. Sadly in 1992, her youngest son Corey died in an accident.

Suffering from depression and watching her life spiral out of control, Johnson started hanging out with drug dealers and found herself caught up in a lucrative operation that transported and distributed cocaine to Memphis, Tennessee. In 1993, she was arrested, along with 15 others involved in the same drug bust.

Somehow the prosecutors convinced the others to testify against her in court. While they were given sentences ranging from probation without jail time to 10 years, Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus another 25 years.

While Johnson takes responsibility for her actions, she strongly believes she that her sentence isn’t fair or just.

“It feels like I am sitting on death row,” she says. “Unless things change, I will never go home alive.”

We really do help Kim’s assistance will pay off and help these two Black women seek their freedom.

