Flashback Fridays: Watch Big Sean Freestyle At Age 14

He's not new to this.

Saturday Night Live - Season 42

Source: NBC / Getty


You might now know Big Sean as the rapper behind hits like “I Don’F*ck With You” and “Bounce Back,” but the 29-year-old has been doing this for a minute.

Check out the Detroit spitter drop some bars for Much Music in Canada back in 2002. He was only 14 years old.

14 year old @BigSean freestyling in 2002.

A post shared by Your Largest 2000s Source (@2000s.era) on

Continue reading Flashback Fridays: Watch Big Sean Freestyle At Age 14

photos