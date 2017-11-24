Entertainment News
Twitter Drags Draya Michele’s Thanksgiving Feast (And Other Struggle Plates)

During the holidays, struggle plates are often the topic of discussion on social media and this year Draya Michele was the unfortunate butt of Twitter’s jokes.

For Thanksgiving, Draya prepared a feast for her family. The menu consisted of turkey, dressing, greens and mac & cheese. The reality star took to Snapchat to share her cooking skills and needless to say, the people of social media were not impressed.

Although everyone had jokes for Draya, her meal wasn’t the only one that was lacking. Hit the flip to check out more of this year’s Thanksgiving struggle plates.

photos