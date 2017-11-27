News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

This Is What Happens When An Entire Country Signs Up For Secret Santa

It could be fun...or stressful.

Global Grind Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Christmas gifts wrapped in brown paper, decorated with fern and string, overhead view

Source: Mara Ohlsson / Getty

If you work in an office, secret santa can be stressful enough. What if you have to buy a gift for someone you don’t like? What if the person you’re assigned doesn’t like your gift? Well imagine participating with an entire country.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

New Zealand is hosting their annual secret santa this year. Folks can sign up to randomly be assigned a person to send a gift to. Then they must send their gift by December 10.

This year, the secret santa is getting buzz because even the New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, is participating.

You can swipe through to find out what kind of gifts people received last year.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Is What Happens When An Entire Country Signs Up For Secret Santa

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 6 hours ago
11.27.17
Oh No What Is You Doing @DanRue? Instagram…
 18 hours ago
11.26.17
Tiffany Haddish Put Barbra Streisand On Cardi B…
 22 hours ago
11.26.17
Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera’s Arrest
 1 day ago
11.26.17
These Throwback Cartoons Will Make You Miss Your…
 2 days ago
11.25.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Has Been…
 2 days ago
11.25.17
Bad Bird: This Thanksgiving Turkey Is Burnt To…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
This Hilarious Father Does The Most Trying To…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
Flashback Fridays: Watch Big Sean Freestyle At Age…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
Twitter Drags Draya Michele’s Thanksgiving Feast (And Other…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
LOL: If Your Family Is Racist, Hire This…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
Beyonce Is Coming For Your Holiday Coins
 4 days ago
11.23.17
7 Songs That’ll Help You Feel Thankful This…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
Watch Luke James Sing Duet With Patti LaBelle…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
90s Vs. Millennial Music: Funny Clip Shows How…
 5 days ago
11.22.17
Veda Loca in the Morning
Get Ready For The DFW’s Newest Morning Show:…
 5 days ago
11.22.17
photos