For All The Vegans Out There…A Thanksgiving Music Video

Because it had to be done.

Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be a dark time for the non-meat and non-dairy eaters out there. The possibilities are endless to have your meal be just as turnt as the next one.

Rapper Grey shows that vegans know how to live it up, even for Thanksgiving. Check out the “Vegan Thanksgiving” music video below and you might turn over to the green side.

