Lifestyle
Home > Uncategorized

It’s Over? Lauren London & Nispey Hussle Split

Nipsey releases statement about breakup.

Hello Beautiful
2 reads
Leave a comment
BET Networks 2013 Los Angeles Upfront

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Nipsey Hussle hit up Twitter to announce that he and Lauren London have broken up.

Despite being relationship goals for many, it seems that they couldn’t make it work. Lauren and Nipsey had been together for four years before the somewhat shocking announcement.

Nipsey moved to cut off any speculation about the status of their relatioship status but posting this tweet. From his brief statement it looks like there is no bad blood between him and Lauren. He also made it clear that although they are no longer together they are still working as a unit for their son.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It’s not clear how fresh the breakup is at this point. Lauren has yet to comment on their split or why they have decided to go their separate ways.

RELATED STORIES:

Lauren London On Body Shamers: ‘When I Decided To Have My Son, I Knew The Internet Would Be Cruel’

AM BUZZ: ‘Scandal’ On Hold; Lauren London Possibly Pregnant With Another Rapper’s Baby & More…

TV ROUNDUP: Jill Scott & Lauren London Join John Singleton Drama, What Patti LaBelle Refuses To Do On ‘Empire’ & More

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading It’s Over? Lauren London & Nispey Hussle Split

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
90s Vs. Millennial Music: Funny Clip Shows How…
 14 hours ago
11.22.17
Veda Loca in the Morning
Get Ready For The DFW’s Newest Morning Show:…
 14 hours ago
11.22.17
Keke Palmer Busts Out Some Dance Moves For…
 15 hours ago
11.22.17
INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving
 17 hours ago
11.22.17
Serena Williams, Michael K. Williams And More Star…
 17 hours ago
11.22.17
Twins Or Nah? 7 Celebrity Kids That Look…
 19 hours ago
11.22.17
This Is How Many Licks It Takes To…
 19 hours ago
11.22.17
Yikes! Watch These NYC Subway Riders Try To…
 20 hours ago
11.22.17
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Announce Their New…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Kendrick Lamar Says His Dream Collaboration Would Be…
 2 days ago
11.21.17
Fast Food Workers Are Quickly Debunking Rumors That…
 2 days ago
11.21.17
Have Fast Food Restaurants Been Scamming Us For…
 2 days ago
11.21.17
Morning Grooves: This Paris Squad Might Get You…
 2 days ago
11.21.17
K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game [Photos]
 2 days ago
11.21.17
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 2 days ago
11.21.17
9 Reasons Why Y’all Can’t Be Eating At…
 2 days ago
11.21.17
photos