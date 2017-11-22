Entertainment News
Keke Palmer Busts Out Some Dance Moves For The Holidays

Because why spend time with family when you could be making a video.

The countdown to Thanksgiving is on and Keke Palmer decided to spend her time making another dance video for our enjoyment.

Decked in fall colors, watch Keke break it down to Yo Gotti‘s “Juice” in the video below.

I GOT THAT JUICEEEE 😁 Song: Juice By: @yogottikom

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) on

