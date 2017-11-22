Entertainment News
Get Ready For The DFW’s Newest Morning Show: Veda Loca In The Morning

Veda Loca in the Morning

Source: Elijah at IK Studios / CS / Radio One, Inc.

DFW has a new morning show launching on Monday, November 27 on 97.9 FM. The show will consist of Veda Loca, DJ Kayotik, JKruz, and new on-air personality Jazzi Black.

This is going to be huge.

Do me a favor DFW and go to each personalities Instagram page and wish them a huge success!

-Farlin Ave

