Yikes! Watch These NYC Subway Riders Try To Get Away From A Ruthless Rat On The Train Car

Rats are nothing new to New Yorkers — but you never know how you’d react if one was close to your feet, running rogue on a Subway car.

Last week on a Queens-bound A train, passengers got more than they bargained for when Ratatouille, in real life form, ran up and down the aisle of the train car.

Fortunately for the rodent, it made it off the train alive once the doors opened. This isn’t the first time an NYC rat has gone viral for making a YOLO move.

Hit the flip to see the bravest subway rat of all time.

