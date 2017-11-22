Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

This Is How Many Licks It Takes To Get To The Center Of A Tootsie Pop

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

One of the best commercials ever made was Tootsie Pop’s Mr. Owl commercial which originally ran in 1969. It was 60 seconds long and featured a cow, a fox, a turtle, and the now infamous owl but was later shortened to 15 seconds just featuring the Owl and pretty much still runs today.

As the commercial states, the world may never know, but one kid actually decided to find out how many licks it takes to not only get to the center of a tootsie roll pop, but he also finished the tootsie pop without biting. It took him 1367 licks to get to the center and 2056 licks to finish the candy completely. Now keep that same energy throughout and you’ll do great in life.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Is How Many Licks It Takes To Get To The Center Of A Tootsie Pop

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Twins Or Nah? 7 Celebrity Kids That Look…
 2 hours ago
11.22.17
This Is How Many Licks It Takes To…
 2 hours ago
11.22.17
Yikes! Watch These NYC Subway Riders Try To…
 3 hours ago
11.22.17
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Announce Their New…
 17 hours ago
11.21.17
Kendrick Lamar Says His Dream Collaboration Would Be…
 22 hours ago
11.21.17
Fast Food Workers Are Quickly Debunking Rumors That…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Have Fast Food Restaurants Been Scamming Us For…
 24 hours ago
11.21.17
Morning Grooves: This Paris Squad Might Get You…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game [Photos]
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
9 Reasons Why Y’all Can’t Be Eating At…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2
Eminem & Chance The Rapper invade ‘SNL” over…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
#Bars: 51 Rhymes Declaring Hip Hop’s Love For…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Here’s How One Guy Didn’t Meet His Groomsman…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
This Hilarious Kid Puts His Sister On Blast…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
9 Thanksgiving Episodes From Our Favorite Sitcoms That…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
photos