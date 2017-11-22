This Is How Many Licks It Takes To Get To The Center Of A Tootsie Pop

Global Grind

One of the best commercials ever made was Tootsie Pop’s Mr. Owl commercial which originally ran in 1969. It was 60 seconds long and featured a cow, a fox, a turtle, and the now infamous owl but was later shortened to 15 seconds just featuring the Owl and pretty much still runs today.

As the commercial states, the world may never know, but one kid actually decided to find out how many licks it takes to not only get to the center of a tootsie roll pop, but he also finished the tootsie pop without biting. It took him 1367 licks to get to the center and 2056 licks to finish the candy completely. Now keep that same energy throughout and you’ll do great in life.

If you ever wondered it takes 1,367 licks to get to the middle and it takes 2,056 licks to finish the lollipop #Fuckyouowl 🍭 pic.twitter.com/gEVF9b63Rq — President Carter (@carterscottkidd) November 16, 2017

