Twins Or Nah? 7 Celebrity Kids That Look Exactly Like Their Parents

Earlier this week, Erykah Badu took to Instagram to wish her and Andre 3000 ‘s son,, a happy 20th birthday — and her followers flooded her photo with comments about how much Seven looks like his famous dad.

Happy 20 Seven Sirius. 11/18/ 97 …You are "some pig. " 🐷🥇🕸🕷 A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

Erykah and Andre's son is literally the spitting image of his dad… such strong genes — Queen 👑 (@BlaQue_Bekoolin) November 22, 2017

But Seven is the only one that looks like his parents spit him out. Hit the flip to see more parent-children doppelgangers.

