Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Twins Or Nah? 7 Celebrity Kids That Look Exactly Like Their Parents

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

VIBE Music Festival - Day 2

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty


Earlier this week, Erykah Badu took to Instagram to wish her and Andre 3000‘s son, Seven, a happy 20th birthday — and her followers flooded her photo with comments about how much Seven looks like his famous dad.

 

Happy 20 Seven Sirius. 11/18/ 97 …You are "some pig. " 🐷🥇🕸🕷

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

 

 

But Seven is the only one that looks like his parents spit him out. Hit the flip to see more parent-children doppelgangers.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Twins Or Nah? 7 Celebrity Kids That Look Exactly Like Their Parents

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Twins Or Nah? 7 Celebrity Kids That Look…
 2 hours ago
11.22.17
This Is How Many Licks It Takes To…
 2 hours ago
11.22.17
Yikes! Watch These NYC Subway Riders Try To…
 3 hours ago
11.22.17
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Announce Their New…
 17 hours ago
11.21.17
Kendrick Lamar Says His Dream Collaboration Would Be…
 22 hours ago
11.21.17
Fast Food Workers Are Quickly Debunking Rumors That…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Have Fast Food Restaurants Been Scamming Us For…
 24 hours ago
11.21.17
Morning Grooves: This Paris Squad Might Get You…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game [Photos]
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
9 Reasons Why Y’all Can’t Be Eating At…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2
Eminem & Chance The Rapper invade ‘SNL” over…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
#Bars: 51 Rhymes Declaring Hip Hop’s Love For…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Here’s How One Guy Didn’t Meet His Groomsman…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
This Hilarious Kid Puts His Sister On Blast…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
9 Thanksgiving Episodes From Our Favorite Sitcoms That…
 2 days ago
11.20.17
photos