Put Some Respeck On It: 22 Years Ago Today LL Cool Dropped ‘Mr. Smith’ Album

On this day in 1995, LL Cool J released one of his most popular albums, entitled Mr. Smith.

Today in 1995 LL Cool J drops Mr. Smith RIP Prodigy!

RIP Chris Lighty! pic.twitter.com/PBMOqO9Mte — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) November 21, 2017

Before he was the Grammy’s go-to host or an award winning actor, LL was one of the kings of the rap game and an O.G. to so many of the rappers we call GOATs today. Don’t believe us?

Hit the flip to check out a never before seen clip of “Ladies Love Cool” James and few rappers we consider to be greats today.

