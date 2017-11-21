Music
Put Some Respeck On It: 22 Years Ago Today LL Cool Dropped ‘Mr. Smith’ Album

Global Grind
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


On this day in 1995, LL Cool J released one of his most popular albums, entitled Mr. Smith.

 

Before he was the Grammy’s go-to host or an award winning actor, LL was one of the kings of the rap game and an O.G. to so many of the rappers we call GOATs today. Don’t believe us?

Hit the flip to check out a never before seen clip of “Ladies Love Cool” James and few rappers we consider to be greats today.

