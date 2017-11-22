tech this out news
When The Bishop Speaks You Might Want To Listen!

farlinave
Description: Move Over iPhone X, Old School Phones are the new thing. The Crime Report: The Candyman now uses drones to lure children at playground. Tis The Season to Voice Shop using Alexa, Siri & Cortana. Remember Hoopz? She’s back and has a now mobile game.

This Week’s Featured Guest: Bishop Don “Magic” Juan speaks on what’s pimpin’ like in the digital age. Pimpin’ V.20 in the age of social media, mobile apps, website and the Internet of Things.Bishop’s has advice for Donald Trump and very personal Health PSA for all you “playa’s” over the age of 40 which happens to be the number one killer among black men and we ain’t talking bullets!! (hint-hint)

Sweepstake Promo: Tune in & Listen: Find Out How You Can Win A Pair of Free Tickets to see The Migos, Ugly God, Lil Uzi at Gold Rush Fest in Phoenix, AZ.

