Don’t Turn The iPhone X Into A Popularity Contest

iPhone X

It’s that special time of the year again. The year is coming to a close, people are getting ready for Thanksgiving (and Christmas), and right after we give thanks for what we have, it will be time for Black Friday.

The iPhone X was released on November 3. Although Apple released the iPhone in 2007, the iPhone X is the first generation of this design. A 64 Gigabyte (GB) starts for as low as $999. With that kind of price, many consumers will go to their local stores and malls to fight for the newest phone on Black Friday.

Is it really important to keep up with the phones? Should that person have their phone for three or four years, then yes. However, if that person is getting a new phone every year to just to say “hey look at me, I have the latest phone,” then the answer is definitely no.

Getting a new phone every single year just to keep up with the latest upgrade is not even worth the Black Friday discount. It is understandable that technology is always evolving. What may have been great five years ago would be outdated today. But a year difference won’t be the end of the world.

According to the Statista, Apple has sold 46.68 million iPhones worldwide during the fourth quarter of 2017. Statista also stated that Apple sold 211.88 million iPhones in the 2016 fiscal year.

2015 study at the University of Oxford argues over to psychology of wanting anything new. To keep it simple, the study suggests that humans are genetically wired to want security and social status. Companies are always studying the behavior of consumers, and therefore, use certain tactics to play with their emotions.

People should not feel like they need a new phone because just to follow a trend. Upgrades on apps will be just as improved on the current phone then buying a new phone with rent money.

The features on these new phones are amazing, but is it worth spending money on a phone that could be saved for something when you need it the most? Sit back and ask yourself if buying the latest phone will actually help your status in society.

The Guardian suggest that there are people in the UK that are not in any rush to upgrade for the new phone because the prices are not worth it. One source said that the phone had to be a dramatic upgrade like having a 5G phone.

Saving the money could used for an emergency such as making an investment, spending time with family, or could also help with extra bills that need to be paid. Come to thing of it, a trip to Disneyland is less expensive than getting the new iPhone.

How about getting involved with your community. Around this time of the year, there are charities, food drives, and homeless shelters that need are in need of help. It sounds cliché, but there are plenty of people who are less fortunate that would appreciate a good meal. I flashy phone is the last thing that is on their minds.

Let’s have a great holiday season. Spending that money on your family and loved ones that want a gift that is much cheaper than the newest iPhone.

By Anthony Hodge

