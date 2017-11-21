Entertainment News
Have Fast Food Restaurants Been Scamming Us For Years?

Many of us are questioning our local fast food restaurants after a video went viral, seemingly proving that they’ve  been getting over on us for years. According to the video, the contents of a large cup can fit in a medium and small cup. Is it possible that all fast food cups are created equal and we’ve been lied to this entire time? Is this just some optical illusion created to get us to turn against our favorite fast food chain?

You be the judge.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

And just in case you’re skeptical, here’s the experiment in reverse.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

However, someone else tested the theory on their own and this is what they came up with.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

What do you think?

