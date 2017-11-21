Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Fast Food Workers Are Quickly Debunking Rumors That Small And Large Cups Hold The Same Amount Of Liquid

People on Twitter felt finessed when a certain video surfaced

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Friends drinking soda

Source: Blend Images – Moxie Productions / Getty

The things that surface on Twitter are not only entertaining, but sometimes pretty educational. The latest piece of “secret” information to surface online included a fast food worker tweeting out a video of him pouring liquid from a small cup into a medium cup, and then from the medium cup into a large cup. The problem here is that when the worker pours the liquid from a small cup into a substantially larger one–the drink fills all of the cups nearly to the top, even though the cups are nowhere near the same size. It’s pretty confusing to see these different sized cups all yield the same amount of liquid, and people who frequent these kind of food joints are flabbergasted that they’ve been finessed this whole time.

The consensus from people on Twitter after watching this was outrage…because they feel they’ve been paying more for an illusion this whole time.

Though a lot of people accepted the idea that all the cups are pretty much the same, another employee at the same

restaurant took it into her own hands to do her own experiment and show everyone that the video everyone was talking about was a fraud.

So the moral of the story is: if you’re extra thirsty and need to get a drink at a fast food spot, don’t worry: there most definitely IS more for your money in a large cup than in a small.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Fast Food Workers Are Quickly Debunking Rumors That Small And Large Cups Hold The Same Amount Of Liquid

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
K Camp Celebrity Basketball Game [Photos]
 3 hours ago
11.21.17
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 5 hours ago
11.21.17
9 Reasons Why Y’all Can’t Be Eating At…
 5 hours ago
11.21.17
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2
Eminem & Chance The Rapper invade ‘SNL” over…
 6 hours ago
11.21.17
Here’s How One Guy Didn’t Meet His Groomsman…
 21 hours ago
11.20.17
This Hilarious Kid Puts His Sister On Blast…
 22 hours ago
11.20.17
9 Thanksgiving Episodes From Our Favorite Sitcoms That…
 22 hours ago
11.20.17
Roma Downey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Actress Della Reese Loses Battle To Diabetes, Dies…
 24 hours ago
11.20.17
Mary J. Blige, Issa Rae, And More Score…
 24 hours ago
11.20.17
Lil Mo Drags Her Husband To ‘Couples Court’…
 1 day ago
11.20.17
Ice Cube On Why Dr. Dre First Turned…
 1 day ago
11.20.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe Breaks Down After Gregg’s Hospitalization
 1 day ago
11.20.17
Bad Timing: Indian Prime Minister Goes Viral After…
 1 day ago
11.20.17
This 8-Year-Old Boxer Is On Her Way To…
 1 day ago
11.20.17
Twitter Drags Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston Tribute At…
 2 days ago
11.19.17
Chance The Rapper Sings To Win Back Our…
 2 days ago
11.19.17
photos