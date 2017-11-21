Entertainment News
Kendrick Lamar Says His Dream Collaboration Would Be With Anita Baker And Sade

The rapper spoke with 'Variety' about his musical and TV taste

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Kendrick Lamar continues his run at the top of the rap game with his latest magazine cover, this time on the front page of Variety’s first “Hitmakers” issue.

Along with getting the cover of the magazine, the publication also did some other research on the kingdom of Kendrick, uncovering some information about the star that might not already be public info for some of his fans. The Compton rapper answers questions about the last TV show he binge watched–Stranger Things, what his profession would be if he didn’t have such a talent for rapping–an astrologer, and how he listens to music–he’s still a consumer who purchases tangible music, and his favorite place to buy is the thrift store.

Along with a plethora of other questions, Lamar also talks about what his dream collaborations would be, and his answer is two legends: Anita Baker and Sade

 

Peep the full video to see Kendrick’s answers to a couple of other questions, and check out the hitmaker’s full interview with Variety for even more on the star here.

photos