Remember When Outkast Performed Their Debut Single On ‘Martin’ 24 Years Ago?

Rap group OutKast perform at the 44th Annual Gramm

Source: HECTOR MATA / Getty


Outkast is one of those groups that gave off legendary vibes even before they dropped their debut album.

On this day in 1993, the iconic rap duo dropped their debut single “Player’s Ball,” giving hip hop heads a taste of what it was like in the dirty south at a time when New York had ownership of hip hop.

 

You weren’t a staple in 90’s hip hop if you didn’t make at least one appearance on Martin back then. Luckily, Outkast get their cameo early in their career before them and the Martin show really took off.

 

 

Hit the flip to check out the real video to “Player’s Ball”.

