9 Reasons Why Y’all Can’t Be Eating At Everybody House

Global Grind

Thanksgiving is in a couple of days and I’m excited to head over to my mother’s house for some good homecooked food. It’s a safe and reliable bet for food. While a few of my friends either plan on house hopping for Thanksgiving or are going over to a friend’s place for the big meal, I’m here to remind you all that you can’t eat at everybody’s house.

Why?

You never know who’s got roaches. You’ll be mid-conversation and feel something crawling on your head like this guy.

Hit the flip for more reasons you can’t eat at everybody’s house.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: