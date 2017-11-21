News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Eniko Hart Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy

Kenzo Kash Hart is the first child for the married couple.

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals

Source: Mike McGinnis / Getty

After months mired by controversy for the couple, the Harts finally have something to celebrate.

Kevin & Eniko Hart welcomed a baby boy into their family last night.

Their son arrived just a few days after Eniko posted a final bump photo to the ‘gram, asking her little one to make an appearance.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

The proud papa shared the exciting news via Instagram, proclaiming ‘God is good.’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

God is good. Overwhelmed with joy & emotion right now!!!!!! #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Kenzo Kash Hart is the first child for the couple, and the third child for Kevin, who shares two children with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

While Eniko was expecting, Kevin Hart issued an apology to his family ahead of an alleged sex tape leak with another woman.

The couple kept a cool front in the public eye, seemingly moving past the controversy and focusing on their growing bundle of joy:

Congrats to the couple!

Kevin Hart Pre Super Bowl Party Hosted By NuFace Ent.

9 Times Kevin Hart's Height Didn't Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

2 photos Launch gallery

9 Times Kevin Hart's Height Didn't Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

Continue reading 9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

9 Times Kevin Hart's Height Didn't Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love

RELATED LINKS

WAYMENT! Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex Husband Kevin Hart’s New Baby With Wife Eniko

Gurl What?! Torrei Hart Tells TMZ Kevin Hart ‘Is Packing’ Down There

If You Say So Girl! Eniko Parrish Accepts Kevin Hart’s Apology In Alleged Extortion Scandal

Kenzo Kash Hart , Kevin Hart

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 2 hours ago
11.21.17
9 Reasons Why Y’all Can’t Be Eating At…
 2 hours ago
11.21.17
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2
Eminem & Chance The Rapper invade ‘SNL” over…
 4 hours ago
11.21.17
Here’s How One Guy Didn’t Meet His Groomsman…
 18 hours ago
11.20.17
This Hilarious Kid Puts His Sister On Blast…
 19 hours ago
11.20.17
9 Thanksgiving Episodes From Our Favorite Sitcoms That…
 19 hours ago
11.20.17
Roma Downey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Actress Della Reese Loses Battle To Diabetes, Dies…
 21 hours ago
11.20.17
Mary J. Blige, Issa Rae, And More Score…
 21 hours ago
11.20.17
Lil Mo Drags Her Husband To ‘Couples Court’…
 22 hours ago
11.20.17
Ice Cube On Why Dr. Dre First Turned…
 23 hours ago
11.20.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe Breaks Down After Gregg’s Hospitalization
 1 day ago
11.20.17
Bad Timing: Indian Prime Minister Goes Viral After…
 1 day ago
11.20.17
This 8-Year-Old Boxer Is On Her Way To…
 1 day ago
11.20.17
Twitter Drags Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston Tribute At…
 2 days ago
11.19.17
Chance The Rapper Sings To Win Back Our…
 2 days ago
11.19.17
T.K. Kirkland Explains Why He Doesn’t Trust Women…
 3 days ago
11.18.17
photos