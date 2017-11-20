Entertainment News
Here’s How One Guy Didn’t Meet His Groomsman In Real Life Until His Wedding Day

An odd, yet special story.

0 reads
Charles Powell, 28, was married to his wife, Myra, this past Saturday. The two met on OkCupid a couple years ago and they finally decided to tie the knot.

Myra wasn’t the only close person Charles met online. He met his groomsman 15 years ago on Xbox Live and they finally met in person for the first time during his wedding week.

Charles was apart of a group of guys who met while playing Phantasy Star Online. The squad included Joe Walters from Detroit, William Brown from Tennessee, and Joey Morris from Baltimore. They all had a lot in common and since their teen years, they’ve grown up together without ever actually meeting. “Every part of my life they were there,” Charles told BuzzFeed.

The group was never able to actually meet in person until Charles told them about his wedding. He eventually asked Joey to be a groomsman and when they finally met, Charles said it was surreal. “It was like we were already family,” he said.

Who says you can’t make lifelong connections online.

Congrats to the newlyweds and to non-traditional friendships!

 

