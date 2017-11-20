Actress Della Reese Loses Battle To Diabetes, Dies At 86 [VIDEO]

Actress and singer Della Reese lost the battle to diabetes today and dies at 86. She’s appeared on movies like Harlem Nights and on TV shows like Tocuhed By An Angel. Della will be missed.

