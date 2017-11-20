Entertainment News
This 8-Year-Old Boxer Is On Her Way To Knocking Out Your Favorite World Champ

Meet Babybug.

Babybug is an 8-year-old female boxer, most recently weighing in at just 58 pounds. As the videos below will show you, however, the San Francisco native who “loves chocolate chip cookies and milk” has hands good enough to spar with men many times her size.

If you follow Babybug on Instagram, you’ll see she puts in nonstop work at the gym with coach Jairo Escobar and  there’s no denying she’s a champ in the making. Check out some of her most viral clips below.

20 minutes straight, sure it's challenging in the first 5-6minutes but then I dig deep and go into a world where I feel at home. Nothing else matters in those moments and as time passes, I level up and get stronger and more focused. After my workout I ate chocolate chip cookies and milk🤤🤤🤤🍪🍪🍪🥛#❤️OfTheCity #ProductOfSanFrancisco #🇼🇸🇼🇸🇼🇸🇼🇸 #🐘🐘🐘🐘🦏🦏🦏🦏🦏🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🐅🐅🐅🐆🐆 #2ndNature #GoldMedals🏅🏅🏅#BoxingIsLife #SparringSeason #7YearOld #FemaleBoxer #Beast #RoadToJrOlympics #SF #USA #Blood #Sweat #Tears #Real #Speed #Power #Beautiful #ChineseSpeaking #StudentAthlete #escobarboxing #Babybug #👣RM👸🏾 #FightLikeAGirl #LadiesInPower🐆👑

A post shared by Babybug (@babybu9) on

 

