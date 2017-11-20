This 8-Year-Old Boxer Is On Her Way To Knocking Out Your Favorite World Champ

Its Official!! I just finished weighing in for my fight today at 58 pounds on the dot! Me and my Coach @escobar415 is getting ready for war, I Appreciate and Love everyone that has been following and Supporting my Journey. Thank You All and Wish me Luck, Goddess Bless👸#❤️OfTheCity #ProductOfSanFrancisco #🇼🇸🇼🇸🇼🇸🇼🇸 #🐘🐘🐘🐘🦏🦏🦏🦏🦏🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🐅🐅🐅🐆🐆 #FightDay #2ndNature #GoldMedals🏅🏅🏅#BoxingIsLife #SparringSeason #8YearOld #FemaleBoxer #Beast #RoadToJrOlympics #SF #USA #Blood #Sweat #Tears #Real #Speed #Power #Beautiful #ChineseSpeaking #StudentAthlete #escobarboxing #Babybug #👣RM👸🏾 #FightLikeAGirl #LadiesInPower🐆👑
Babybug is an 8-year-old female boxer, most recently weighing in at just 58 pounds. As the videos below will show you, however, the San Francisco native who “loves chocolate chip cookies and milk” has hands good enough to spar with men many times her size.
If you follow Babybug on Instagram, you’ll see she puts in nonstop work at the gym with coach Jairo Escobar and there’s no denying she’s a champ in the making. Check out some of her most viral clips below.
I don't understand why people would want to get rid of pigeons. They don't bother no one. -Mike Tyson❤️🐦
20 minutes straight, sure it's challenging in the first 5-6minutes but then I dig deep and go into a world where I feel at home. Nothing else matters in those moments and as time passes, I level up and get stronger and more focused. After my workout I ate chocolate chip cookies and milk🤤🤤🤤🍪🍪🍪🥛