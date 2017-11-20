Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bad Timing: Indian Prime Minister Goes Viral After Being Caught Peeing In Public On World Toilet Day

Global Grind
7 reads
Leave a comment

World Toilet Day just got a whole lot more interesting.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

On Saturday, Ram Shinde, a minister for water conservation in the western state of Maharashtra, was filmed relieving himself in the field near the side of the road — despite government efforts to stop people from peeing in public. Shinde said of the incident, “I have been travelling continuously for the last one month reviewing the Jalyukta Shivar scheme. Continuous travelling in high temperatures and dust made me ill. I was suffering from fever and when I couldn’t find a toilet while travelling, I had to relieve myself in the open.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to UNICEF, 70 percent of Indian households do not have toilets while around 600 million people, nearly half the population, defecate in the open. That explains a lot about the cryptic video. See for yourself.

peeing , TM

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bad Timing: Indian Prime Minister Goes Viral After Being Caught Peeing In Public On World Toilet Day

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ice Cube On Why Dr. Dre First Turned…
 2 hours ago
11.20.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe Breaks Down After Gregg’s Hospitalization
 3 hours ago
11.20.17
Bad Timing: Indian Prime Minister Goes Viral After…
 5 hours ago
11.20.17
This 8-Year-Old Boxer Is On Her Way To…
 5 hours ago
11.20.17
Twitter Drags Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston Tribute At…
 16 hours ago
11.19.17
Chance The Rapper Sings To Win Back Our…
 1 day ago
11.19.17
T.K. Kirkland Explains Why He Doesn’t Trust Women…
 2 days ago
11.18.17
Mary J Blige Says Her Personal Pain Helped…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
These Memes About Adulting Will Make You Wish…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
92Q Fall Fest 2017
Moneybagg Yo & NBA YoungBoy Drop “Fed Baby’s”…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
This Father Singing To His Son Will Give…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
Dave Chappelle Takes On Eleven In The Trailer…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In Concert
Boosie Badazz Drops “God Wants Me To Ball”…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
Oprah Shines In The New Poster From Disney’s…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
Woptober Fest
Gucci Mane & Migos “I Get The Bag”…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
Greek Life: 12 Celebrities Who Pledged Sororities &…
 3 days ago
11.17.17
photos