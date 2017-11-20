Twitter Drags Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston Tribute At The AMA’s

Global Grind

For weeks, everyone has been patiently waiting for Christina Aguilera’s tribute to Whitney Houston during the 2017 American Music Awards. However, once Christina completed her performance, not everyone was impressed. In fact, quite a few people felt that the Diva’s performance left much to be desired.

Hit the flip for Twitter’s reaction to her performance.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: