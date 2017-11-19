Entertainment News
Chance The Rapper Sings To Win Back Our Old President In A Hilarious SNL Skit

Global Grind
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Chance The Rapper and musical guest Eminem both descended upon Saturday Night Live last night to give fans a night they won’t soon forget.

The show kicked off with Chance’s hilarious monologue poking fun at Mariah Carey‘s mainstay performance at Christmas and the debut of his Thanksgiving song.

The Chicago native teamed up with cast favorites Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd for a sensational R&B parody that gave us ’90s Boyz II Men vibes. Instead of singing to win back the heart of a lover, the group tried to croon their way back into Barack Obama’s heart so that he’ll save us all and make a return to the White House once more. Get into those vocals, though!

Finally, Eminem performed his latest hit “Walk On Water,” blended with a medley of classic hits  “Stan” and “Love The Way You Lie.” Singer Skylar Grey assisted with the vocals.

photos