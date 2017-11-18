Lifestyle
Home > Uncategorized

A Royal Affair: Inside Serena Williams’ Wedding [PHOTOS]

Get your first look at Serena and her husband!

Hello Beautiful
9 reads
Leave a comment
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

We’re finally getting a peek inside Serena Williams‘ fairytale wedding, and it  is lovely!

Serena and her man Alexis Ohanian have finally tied the knot, and their wedding was nothing less than magical.

The couple had an unplugged wedding to prevent any social media leaks, but Vogue has been kind enough to share these shots from the wedding and reception!

A peek inside #SerenaWilliams wedding…#2loudmag #houston

A post shared by 2LOUD Magazine (@2loudmag) on

#AlexisOlympiaOhanian also "walked" down at her parents wedding! 😍👶🏽 #AlexisOhanian #SerenaWilliams #TheOhanians

A post shared by Houston Style Magazine™ (@stylemagazine) on

venus was one of the bridesmaids of the wedding, and she looks in pure joy as she way down the aisle! ☺️✨ @venuswilliams

A post shared by Serena & Venus Williams 🌟 (@venusserenafans) on

#serenawilliams wedding #ciarawilson #annawintour #ciara

A post shared by Andre Allen (@andresflava2.0) on

#SerenaWilliams and #AlexisOhanian tied the knot w/ a #BeautyAndTheBeast inspired wedding in #NewOrleans.

A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on

So in love with all of this. She looks so elegant and regal. #serenawilliams #alexandermcqueen #queen pic by Bob Metellus

A post shared by Vividesigns (@vividesignsbyalero) on

#Alexisohanian #Serenawilliams ❤️ SEE more photos, link in bio 🕺🏽 📷: @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography #NigerianWedding

A post shared by No.1 Nigerian Wedding Blog (@nigerianwedding) on

#TheOhanians 💍 #serenawilliams #alexohanian

A post shared by YMMW (@yourmusicmyworld) on

Congratulations and best wishes to Serena and Alexis!

RELATED STORIES:

First Look: See The Celebrity Guests Arrive In New Orleans For Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Nuptials

Tennis Champ Serena Williams Is Officially Married To Tech Guru Alexis Ohanian

It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading A Royal Affair: Inside Serena Williams’ Wedding [PHOTOS]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J Blige Says Her Personal Pain Helped…
 21 hours ago
11.17.17
These Memes About Adulting Will Make You Wish…
 21 hours ago
11.17.17
92Q Fall Fest 2017
Moneybagg Yo & NBA YoungBoy Drop “Fed Baby’s”…
 23 hours ago
11.17.17
This Father Singing To His Son Will Give…
 23 hours ago
11.17.17
Dave Chappelle Takes On Eleven In The Trailer…
 23 hours ago
11.17.17
Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In Concert
Boosie Badazz Drops “God Wants Me To Ball”…
 23 hours ago
11.17.17
Oprah Shines In The New Poster From Disney’s…
 24 hours ago
11.17.17
Woptober Fest
Gucci Mane & Migos “I Get The Bag”…
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Greek Life: 12 Celebrities Who Pledged Sororities &…
 1 day ago
11.17.17
They Jumped The Broom! Serena Williams Is Married
 1 day ago
11.17.17
This Heartwarming Marriage Proposal May Make You Emotional
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Call It Quits…
 1 day ago
11.17.17
Daveed Diggs Talks Wonder, Hamilton Drama, E-40 &…
 2 days ago
11.16.17
Full-Length Trailer Drops For Lena Waithe And Common’s…
 2 days ago
11.16.17
QUIZ: Which Holiday Are You?
 2 days ago
11.16.17
Fans Are In Total Shock After 21-Year Old…
 2 days ago
11.16.17
photos